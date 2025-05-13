The 12 Most Underrated Crime Thriller Movies

The term "underrated" can be a bit nebulous in its definition, and that's especially the case when referring to art forms like films. Some people might say it refers to movies that received lukewarm responses from audiences despite deserving far more love. Others could suggest the term applies to great movies that not enough people have seen or even heard about. For our purposes here, we're going to take a little from column A and a little from column B to create something of a primer on great, underrated crime thrillers.

Of course, that leads us to having to define what exactly counts as a crime thriller. At its most basic (and obvious), a crime thriller — a subset of the much larger thriller genre of which there are plenty of exquisite examples — is an emotionally propulsive story with a criminal act at its center. Audiences are witness to both the villains who've committed the heinous act(s) and the hero (good Samaritan, detective, past victim) trying to find justice and prevent any further carnage. Mystery can play a part, but it's far from necessary. Like most subgenres, the crime thriller can run the gamut of intensity and tone, so out of respect for that truth, the list below unfolds in a very specific order.

Below are 12 fantastic but underrated, crime thrillers, starting with some light and breezy fare, continuing on with some more serious and visceral thrills, and then wrapping up with a handful of crime thrillers that punch you in the gut so hard that your heart might just stop. Enjoy.