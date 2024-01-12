Can The Sci-Fi Thriller I.S.S. Defy The Odds At The Box Office?

The release calendar for new movies over the next couple of weeks could best be described using an image of a tumbleweed lazily making its way across a desolate road. January has always been known as a dump month for Hollywood but this year is particularly bad as so many movies were pushed to later this year (or into 2025) due to the strikes last year. But it's not as though we have nothing coming down the pipeline. To that end, Bleecker Street is bringing an original sci-fi thriller in the form of "I.S.S." to a theater near you next weekend. Can it defy the odds and become a relatively rare original sci-fi hit?

As it stands, the film figures to have a muted debut. Box Office Pro currently has director Gabriela Cowperthwaite's latest taking in anywhere between $2 and $7 million on opening weekend. That's a pretty wide range but even at the top end we're not talking about a huge sum of money. It will, in all likelihood, be settling for landing somewhere outside the top three on the charts as holdovers like "Mean Girls," "The Beekeeper," and the shockingly resilient "Wonka" figure to be bigger draws for moviegoers.

The post-MLK holiday weekend is often a slow one. 2023 saw Sony's "Missing" open to $9 million, debuting at number four on the charts behind "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and "M3GAN." All the same, that movie went on to make nearly $49 million worldwide against a $7 million budget. So "I.S.S." isn't necessarily dead in the water. But its success or failure relies on one crucial factor question; how much did it cost to make? That's the make-or-break factor here.