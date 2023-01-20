The 50 Best Movie Moments Of 2022

"Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off" is a fairly typical documentary about the man who will go down in sports history as the greatest skateboarder of all time. But aside from all the details we learn about Hawk's upbringing and his rise to skateboarding stardom, it's the first five minutes of this doc tell us everything about who Tony Hawk is as both a man and an athlete, for better and for worse.

The film begins with Tony Hawk entering a halfpipe in the middle of a skate park warehouse. After a couple ups and downs, he tries to land The 900, the most difficult trick in skateboarding, which he pioneered many years ago. It's a 2½-revolution (900 degrees) aerial spin, and it's unbelievably difficult to pull off. Hawk proves this by trying over and over again, falling repeatedly. Sometimes he screams in anger or pain (probably both), other times he stops and lays on the ground in frustration. Who knows how many times he's attempted this trick before we started watching, or how many attempts ended up on the cutting room floor. But the couple dozen times we see him fail at this trick are brutal enough to witness.

This shows you exactly how dedicated Tony Hawk is to skateboarding, even to a fault. This is a man who is the poster child for professional skateboarding, having lived through the sports ups and downs, even when it was on the verge of death, and he doesn't have it in him to give up. But that also comes with a toll on himself, not just his body, but his family too. Hawk's life has been defined by skateboarding, and no one can stop him from landing a trick if he puts his mind to it. His dedication to skateboarding is both his finest achievement and his greatest flaw, but he's going to keep boarding until the wheels fall off. (Ethan Anderton)