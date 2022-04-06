Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off Director Sam Jones On Finding The Narrative, His Skateboarding Roots & More [Interview]

What was your relationship with skateboarding like before this movie then? Were you ever a skateboarder yourself? Was it just something that you were interested in?

Oh, I was a serious skateboarder, and I still skate. At the time of those early contests that are all in the movie, I was competing at the same time. I was in CASL, which is the California Amateur Skateboard League, and we would have our events usually the day before the NSA [National Skateboard Association] events. I never quite made it to the pro level. I made it to the shop-sponsored amateur level. But I would go around and compete at these contests at Delmar and Upland and whatever skate parks were left at that time.

I loved it. It was my life. It was where I found myself confidence in my community. It's how I learned to be sort of an individualist or a free thinker. I sort of credit skateboarding for me becoming a creative person that didn't have to have a real job, because that's sort of what skating taught you. Get up every morning and try to get away with it. If you love something, and you can figure out a way to do every day, then you're already successful. It was never about making money. It was never about being successful on anybody else's terms. It was just that we woke up and we loved skating and playing music and drawing and making little magazines and stuff like that. So yeah, skateboarding formed the foundation of all of that for me. I'm actually in the movie. I'm in the crowd at the Upland contest.

Oh, that's great.

Yeah.

What's the process like for putting together such a comprehensive documentary like this? Does Tony Hawk just hand over a box of tapes and hard drives and you and your crew are poring over them? Do you let the story form as you find footage? Are you finding the narrative in the interviews and then getting footage to match it?

Well, I'm not the kind of documentarian that outlines their film first and then goes out and makes it. I'm just the opposite. I'm sort of discovery-based. I wish it were that easy, that Tony had a box and that was all of the video evidence of his life. But the truth is this stuff is scattered around all over the place. Tracking down footage, some of the stuff became like white whale-level searches. That first contest where he skates against Duane Peters, that was filmed by a local amateur skater's father. The original tape was lost. It took us forever to finally track down a copy of that.

Wow.

There was a skateboarder that shot Mike McGill's first McTwist. He lived in Colorado, and it was on Super 8, and he had never processed the film. So we got that from him. But for me, I like to go out and speak to everybody as close to Tony Hawk as possible and keep that really small cast of people who are really there at the important parts of his life. By having all those conversations and hours and hours and hours of interviews with Tony and all these other skaters, the narrative sort of emerges in my head.

Then I sit down with the editor and we talk about all the things I don't want it to be and how I want the audience to perceive this story and how to accomplish that. So we went through a lot of exploration. At one point, we divided our footage into tone poems and narrative — what's the word I'm looking for — sort of exposition in ways that we can move the story along, but also try to give the audience an idea of what it feels like to skate. Through those explorations, we sort of found a film that I didn't want it to be a genre film, but I wanted it to be as interesting for non-skaters as it would be to skaters.

When you make a film, you sort of have to think about the first impression it makes and what you start with, and then you establish your own language of what you're able to do. Hopefully, if you have a great editor, and we had a great editor, you can build on that plan. Then more towards the end of the process, I would go back, and I would try to get more specific about certain things that emerged as part of the narrative. I could go back and ask Tony about that. But for me, the joy was in the exploration for sure.