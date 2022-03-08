Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off Trailer: Balancing Fame And Family Isn't Easy

Tony Hawk never expected to be famous, according to the new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off." But he is. If you grew up when I did, you might know Tony Hawk from his skateboarding prowess. You definitely know him from his video games. If you're younger than me, you might have read his very funny accounts of people recognizing him (or almost-but-not-quite recognizing him) on Twitter.

Getting coffee in nyc

Barista: â€œYou look familiar. Are you that skateboard guy?â€

I am a skateboard guy.

â€œI knew it. Can I get a photo?â€

Absolutely.

â€œDo you want to check it so you can approve?â€

Nah, Iâ€™m old. What you see is what you get. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 22, 2022

The film about the skateboarding legend comes to us from photographer and filmmaker Sam Jones, and is executive produced by Mel Eslyn and the Duplass brothers. It's going to be premiering at SXSW on March 12, 2022, so if you get a chance to go, pretend not to know him and get on his social feed! Kidding! Hawk will actually be at the festival in person with Jones.

At @MammothMountain, waiting at a jump for my daughter (because Iâ€™m the filmer).

Guy nearby: sorry I keep staring but you look just like Tony Hawk

Me: Iâ€™ve heard that

His friend: we should take a selfie and tell people itâ€™s really him. I did that with another celebrity lookalike — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) January 16, 2022

The trailer is really compelling, and I'll admit, I didn't know much about his issues with fame. He was already famous when I learned about him, and videos of his work blew my mind. After playing one of his video games, and every surface starts to look like something you could do tricks on. (You, not me. I'd break my neck.) Check out the trailer for the doc below.