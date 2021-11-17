Tony Hawk Doc From Director Sam Jones And The Duplass Brothers Lands At HBO

Over the past few years, there's been an increase in movies and TV shows that feature skateboarding. For example, Crystal Moselle's film "Skate Kitchen" and the HBO show "Betty" empowers women to pick up a board, providing increased LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Jonah Hill's coming-of-age film "Mid90s" shows how skateboarding can be an outlet for its young protagonist as he's searching for himself. Then, there's Bing Liu's "Minding The Gap," about how skateboarding provided refuge for its three main subjects, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature in 2019.

Skateboarding has always been a refuge for Tony Hawk as well since it was a sport that helped curb his hyperactivity growing up, and helped him channel his high expectations for himself to succeed. In 1982, at age 14, he became a professional skateboarder and was able to buy a house by the time he was a senior in high school. To say he succeeded is an understatement. By 1986, he set his sights on film and television with a role in "Thrashin'" and in 1989 he secured a role in the classic film "Gleaming the Cube" alongside Christian Slater. If you haven't seen these gems, seek them out immediately. He's been consistently featured in films and shows throughout his career, with his most recent cameo in "Jackass Forever."

Hawk brought skateboarding culture to the big screen for decades, so it's really great to now have a documentary solely focused on him. He's not only an important influence in the sport but also the business and philanthropy side of skating as well. He created The Skatepark Project (formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation) in response to the lack of safe and legal skateparks in America, and as of June 2018, his foundation has awarded $5.8 million and built over 600 public skateparks in underserved communities worldwide. Personally, I can't wait to see this documentary, as I grew up watching Hawk and playing his "Pro Skater" games on N64 and Playstation. The fact that the Duplass brothers are behind this doc as well is just the cherry on top.

"Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off" drops on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in 2022.