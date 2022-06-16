Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Writer On Normalizing Sex Work And The Importance Of Shared Laughter [Interview]

I was captivated by the entire world that you've built. And I also love the fact that this is a story about a woman pursuing sex work, because I think we can both agree that sex work is highly stigmatized in a lot of cultures, especially for women clients. I was curious if you could speak on that at all?

I think particularly in the UK and the U.S. it's a huge debate that is still quite contentious, but there are many countries in Europe, for example, where sex work is completely legal. I spend a lot of time in Germany and it's totally legal. And there was a huge article in one of the most prestigious national newspapers about six months ago, an interview with a sex worker just like Leo talking in the way that Leo does about how much he loves his work. None of it was anonymized. He had a full picture of himself with his name and they interviewed a few of his clients, some of which were older women like Nancy. They used their own names and they all talk very openly about how happy they were with the arrangement and so on. Although I know that in some countries it is still stigmatized and talked about in quite contentious terms, I was also mindful that I'm often in an environment and in a culture where it really isn't like that at all, and people like Leo really do exist.

The Netherlands, for example, which is just next door to where we are. Amsterdam is often thought of as a place with a red-light district and groups of men go and maraud around and things. But there is also, because it's legal, clinics, people who see it vocationally who are registered practitioners. People visit them who have trouble connecting sexually, and they're in a very safe environment, a professional environment, even a sort of caring professions-style clinical practice. So that was something I was interested in and I have been interested in for quite a long time, that side of it.

So for me, it was a matter of Nancy finding a practical solution that was available to her for what she wanted to happen. And the Leo character and his incredible generosity, and I think genuine pride in what he does, was able to provide that for her. I just really enjoyed bringing those two things together. It's not a film that's meant to represent any particular outlook or even sex workers, because we couldn't possibly. It's a massively diverse group. It's not meant to represent any particular argument. It's specifically about Leo and Nancy, but men and people like Leo really do exist in the world. And I think it's okay to have a story about that.