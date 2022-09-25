The Banshees Of Inisherin Is One Of The Most Brutal Break-Up Movies Ever Made [Fantastic Fest]

There's probably a dozen different ways to enjoy writer/director Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin." A metaphor for the Irish Civil War of 1923, which takes place in the background of the film's action. A riff on more traditional Irish dramas, taking its miserable tragedy so far that it flips into something resembling parody. Hell, you could even appreciate it simply as a story of two men at odds, and their increasingly hostile, darkly hilarious decisions as their dynamic spins of out of control.

Yet the core of the movie couldn't be more simple: two men break up. Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleason) are best friends, and have been for years. And one day, Colm ends their friendship. No reason given. He's just ready to move on. Try new things. Experience new friends. Spend time with his hobbies. The film tracks this decision in grim detail, and it's as funny as it is shocking as it is tragic — very much the McDonagh cocktail, which he has perfected via films like "In Bruges" and plays like "The Pillowman."

No matter what external baggage you bring to the movie, no matter how much you choose to mine the film for allegory or just accept its story on base terms, one thing remains consistent: the depiction of a broken relationship is as shattering as anything you'll see on a screen in 2022. It's as raw, as ugly, as bewildering, and yes, as darkly funny as a real-life break-up.