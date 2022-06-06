See The Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Jar Jar Binks Cameo That Almost Happened

In a movie filled to the brim with jokes playfully poking fun at the animation industry, few gags stand out quite as much as Ugly Sonic's cameo in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers." Even for those who somehow managed to avoid the ruckus that Paramount caused online when it dropped the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" trailer back in 2019 (with Sonic's original "photo-real" design), the mere sight of the character — complete with tiny human teeth that would make David Cronenberg say, "That's a bit much, guys," — is bound to get some kind of reaction, and not the positive, life-affirming kind, either.

Voiced by Tim Robinson ("I Think You Should Leave"), Ugly Sonic appears as one of the many animated individuals who make a living on the fan convention circuit in the film's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit"-style world in habited by both live-action humans and a variety of cartoon characters in various animation styles. In a post on Instagram, however, storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins unveiled some artwork for an earlier iteration of one of the fan convention scenes that features a different (albeit, in many ways, equally notorious) CGI animated figure: Jar Jar Binks.

In a previous interview with /Film, "Rescue Rangers" director Akiva Schaffer actually confirmed that he had tried to include Jar Jar in the movie but admitted he couldn't get Lucasfilm onboard with the idea. Thanks to Wilkins, though, we now know exactly how the character (who, of course, every "Star Wars" fan on the planet absolutely loves with all their heart) would have fit into the film's delightfully outlandish plot.