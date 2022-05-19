Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Tried To Get The Perfect Star Wars Cameo, But Lucasfilm Didn't Approve [Exclusive]

During an interview with Akiva Schaffer, we asked about a possible "Star Wars" gag that was intended to be in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers." Initially, Schaffer (seen above making a cameo in the movie) was reluctant to talk about any of the many characters that they weren't able to secure for the movie, because he's holding out hope that it might be possible in a potential sequel. When I inquired about a "Star Wars" reference specifically, he responded: "That's actually the one that was in my brain right now when I said that."

It sounded like Schaffer wasn't going to be able to answer the question fully, but then he followed up, "To be honest, you can probably think of who the most fun character in that universe is and you'll probably be right. An animated character."

Considering the fact that "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" also features more photorealistic digital characters, not just cartoonish 2D and 3D computer animated characters, there was only one "Star Wars" character who came to mind. Without saying the character's name, I asked, "A certain infamous one maybe?" Schaffer confirmed, "Yeah."