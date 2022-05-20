Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Wanted Many More Cameos That Didn't Happen

It's genuinely shocking that "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" exists. Every single frame of the film is littered with industry satire and references to some of animation's most iconic characters — and we're not just talking about characters owned by the House of Mouse. The film is a hilarious takedown of the way animation has evolved and been exploited, with the hybrid style of filmmaking feeling reminiscent of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" or Ralph Bakshi's "Cool World." When the first teaser for "Chip 'n Dale" dropped, people were flabbergasted with just how many animated characters the filmmakers managed to get the rights to. The logistics seem mind-boggling.

In an interview with director Akiva Schaffer, /Film learned that if all had been well and good, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" would have featured even more memorable faces. Obviously, there were plenty that wanted no part in a movie that was skewering the mistreatment of animation, but that wasn't always the case. Schaffer told us:

"Sometimes it would be surprisingly easy to get a third party. My Little Pony, for whatever reason, were just like... I asked about it one day and a few days later the lawyers came back and went, 'Oh yeah, so My Little Pony, they're cool with it.'"

Schaffer said some properties took a bit more convincing, but they eventually got the rights. However, in a lot of instances, it was difficult to figure out who even owned the rights to a character.