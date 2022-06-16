The Surprising Way The Director Of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Made Actors Comfortable For A Sex Scene

In my early 20s, I was cast in a production of the musical "HAIR," and our director followed the same rehearsal process as Hyde. We spent many rehearsals building a community of trust and security, before eventually getting to a place where we felt safe enough to interact with one another while nude. There's nothing inherently sexual about nudity, but given the way society has warped all of our brains into thinking our bodies are something to be ashamed of, finding that level of comfortability can be difficult. In many cases, studios and productions hire intimacy coordinators, but according to an interview with Daryl McCormack and Variety, the particular process for this film didn't require their services.

"Intimacy coordinators are really important, and their work is so valuable and so useful and needed, but at the same time, we were able to come to each other and go, 'What do you think is going to best serve our relationship with this?'" said McCormack. "We just found that out of the safety and out of the connection that we had already found, it felt really exciting to us to actually build that ourselves with the director."

So much of the mainstream entertainment we're given has been algorithmically commodified to the point where people may forget that the relationship crafted between a quality director and their cast can make all the difference in the world. The brilliant performances in "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande" and the overwhelmingly positive things the cast has had to say about the process is proof positive that Sophie Hyde is a vital director in the industry.