Missing Didn't Top The Box Office, But It's Already A Surprise Box Office Hit

While this past weekend at the box office was, once again, dominated by the likes of "Avatar: The Way of Water," "M3GAN," and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Sony Pictures decided to enter the chat as well with a new thriller in the form of "Missing." It serves as a sequel of sorts to 2018's micro-budget hit "Searching" and, similarly, largely takes place on computer screens and other such devices. Despite the fact that it didn't top the charts (far from it), the thriller still did quite well for itself and, what's more, continued to prove a rather important point to the movie business at large.

"Missing," which was directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, came in at number four over the weekend with $9.3 million. It beat projections, with estimates having it at around $8.5 million. Given that the movie was very minimally advertised and carried a production budget of just $7 million, that is a pretty dang good start. Particularly when we look at the fact that it has an 81% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with a stellar 91% audience rating. This suggests word of mouth will be good, which can keep the film rolling in the coming weeks.

The film centers on June (Storm Reid), who must go searching for answers when her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker and Daniel Henney round out the ensemble. In addition to directing, Merrick and Johnson also penned the screenplay.