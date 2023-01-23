Avatar, Puss In Boots, And M3GAN Continue Their Reign Atop The Box Office Once Again

It was another deceptively good weekend at the box office, despite the fact that the same three releases that have been ruling the charts for weeks now continued their run atop the charts. The charge was led, once again, for a sixth weekend in a row, by James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film has now officially topped the $2 billion mark, making it just the sixth movie in history to do so — three of which were directed by Cameron! "Avatar" ($2.92 billion) and "Titanic" ($2.19 billion) also crossed the exceptionally rare milestone. Meanwhile, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and "M3GAN" continued to rake it in, while "Missing" had an encouraging debut.

According to Box Office Mojo, "The Way of Water" added another $20 million in its sixth weekend, giving it the top spot once again. It has now earned $2.024 billion globally, including $598 million domestic and $1.426 billion internationally. Next up, it will likely overtake "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2.052 billion) and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($2.071 billion) to give Cameron three of the top four biggest movies ever. Never, ever (ever!) doubt James Cameron.

The number two spot was, arguably, more interesting this past weekend though as "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" managed to move back up the charts in its fifth week. The animated sequel took in $11.5 million, with "M3GAN" ($9.8 million) falling to number three. What's remarkable here is that, with no other family-friendly competition out there, "Puss in Boots" has had a clear runway to keep chugging right along, despite being available on VOD. It will cross $300 million worldwide any day now. So its $90 million budget will be firmly justified.