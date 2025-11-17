Elizabeth Olsen's 2025 Sci-Fi Movie On Hulu Is Easily One Of The Year's Best Thrillers

Mass audiences might know her best as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Elizabeth Olsen has always made interesting choices and proven her talent outside of big-budget blockbusters. Just take a look at "Ingrid Goes West" or "Wind River" on the movie side, or HBO's "Love & Death" on the small screen, all of which showcase her diverse skills. Now, in 2025, she's delivered what might be one of her best projects yet in "The Assessment," a sci-fi thriller that impressed critics and is currently streaming on Hulu.

Olsen doesn't want to star in made-for-streaming movies, but if "The Assessment" is representative of what we can expect from streaming platforms going forward, that might well change. In truth, the film wasn't actually made for Hulu, though that's where it's likely to get most of its attention. Originally premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, "The Assessment" was released theatrically by Magnolia Pictures in March 2025. Unfortunately, it didn't get much attention outside of a stellar critical response, but now that it's available on Hulu, there's no excuse for us all not to give it a go.

Written by Dave Thomas, Nell Garfath-Cox, and John Donnelly, the film marks the feature directorial debut of music video maestro Fleur Fortuné, who previously created visuals for the likes of Skrillex, Pharrell Williams, and a 14-minute surreal, dystopian short film for Travis Scott's "Birds in the Trap." "The Assessment" is similarly dystopian in that it plays out in a future where procreation is strictly controlled by the authorities. It stars Olsen as Mia, a hopeful mother who, alongside her husband Aaryan (Himash Patel), has to undergo a rigorous test to determine whether she's able to become a parent.