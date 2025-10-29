A Divisive Vampire Movie Franchise Is Taking Over Hulu's Charts In Time For Halloween

It's a massive understatement to say that the "Twilight" saga has been seriously maligned over the years. Really, the multi-part film series based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer is more of a punchline than anything else. Be that as it may, it's crushing the Hulu charts right now according to FlixPatrol, so let's approach this honestly: Should you queue up any of the "Twilight" movies to celebrate Halloween?

Honestly? Yes! You should! First of all, it remains ridiculous (complimentary) to me that the "Twilight" saga managed to birth two of our most audacious, weird, and exciting actors (king of weird voices Robert Pattinson and Cesar Award-winner Kristen Stewart), but also, detractors might need to just chill out a little bit. Are these movies flawless and perfect from a filmmaking perspective? No! Are the performances, even the ones from Pattinson and Stewart, always spot-on? No! The fact of the matter is, though, that the "Twilight" films are silly, fun, super-digestible, and — whether or not this part is on purpose — fully campy.

For that reason, I think you should join the masses watching the "Twilight" movies on Hulu this spooky season. Alongside a wide ensemble cast that includes Ashley Greene, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick, and even Dakota Fanning and Michael Sheen, Pattinson and Stewart paint a decently charming picture of young love, despite that young love being between an actual teenager (Stewart's Bella Swan) and a vampire who's over a century old but will look 17 years old forever (Pattinson's Edward Cullen). Again, this is all just fun; let me sell you on the "Twilight" films, if I may.