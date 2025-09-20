Why Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Was Worried About The Movie

Having your work adapted for the big screen is probably pretty scary, all things considered ... and according to an interview with Stephenie Meyer, the author of the "Twilight Saga," she couldn't have possibly been more apprehensive about the on-screen adaptation of the series' first book, "Twilight," which hit theaters in 2008.

That same year, Meyer spoke to Karen Valby for Entertainment Weekly and said that, before she saw the first cut of director Catherine Hardwicke's adaptation of "Twilight" starring Robert Pattinson as vampire Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan (the human girl who falls in love with him), she was unbelievably anxious. "I was terrified for days in advance before I saw 'Twilight' for the first time. I was so worried that it was going to be horrible and break my heart," Meyer admitted. She continued:

"I'd seen things that were really good, but for all the time I'd spent on the set, I'd probably seen 10 minutes of the movie altogether. So, I asked if it was okay if some of my friends watch with me, because I have these great friends who are really positive and they love everything! I was really worried about it, but we got in there, and they put it on, and I had my paper and my pen because it was a rough cut, and I wanted to give feedback on things I felt needed to be changed. And I didn't write a single thing down because I was so involved. The characters were speaking the way they should and the heart was there. I could have watched it all night in a loop if I could have."

Still, there were things that Meyer took issue with later on, like Bella and Edward's first kiss ... largely because Meyer needed their relationship to move as slowly as it does in the books. (I've read them. It's a pretty glacial pace.) Still, as Meyer recalled, this issue was ultimately solved: "They reshot the first kiss scene and actually added a special effect and some really cool things that added so much. And it's the only kiss scene."

Ultimately, Meyer said that she's harder on herself than anyone else, but that "Twilight" was too important to her. "My personality is such that I have a really hard time being critical with other people," she confessed. "I can be critical of myself all day long. But I hate to step in and say, 'I really wish this was different.' But it's been good for me just in general to have to speak up because I am so invested in this." Okay, so, in case you're a little rusty ... what is "Twilight" about anyway?