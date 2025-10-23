Why Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't Want To Star In Movies That Are Made For Streaming

While Marvel fans may know her primarily as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen has found her niche in the indie movie scene — and she's making her most public overtures yet to help preserve the theatrical experience for every true-blooded film fan. In between her big-budget appearances in various "Avengers" movies and shows like "WandaVision," Olsen has quietly built up a highlight reel that includes hidden gems like "Ingrid Goes West," "Wind River," "His Three Daughters," and more. One commonality you'll notice among all of these titles is that they were each made for the big screen, as opposed to going straight to streaming. That, according to the actor, was entirely by design.

While promoting upcoming projects such as the high-concept rom-com "Eternity," Olsen sat down for a feature-length profile with InStyle and discussed why this is such a priority for her. As someone who fully understands the constraints of the business, particularly for low- and mid-budget fare, she begrudgingly admits that she'll compromise if it means an independent movie receiving any release at all. As she put it, "If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don't want to make something where that's the end-all." Yet, impressively, there's a larger and more important reason why she continues to champion the theatrical experience: