Why Scarlet Witch Is Obsessed With Ms. Marvel In Marvel Zombies, Explained By The Director
This post contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies."
The zombie apocalypse reaches a critical point in "Marvel Zombies" once Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) emerges victorious by reshaping reality. Ms. Marvel/Kamala (Iman Vellani) comes to the horrific realization that the world has not been reset to a pre-zombification era, and that the seemingly normal reality around her is a lie. The traumatized superhero also realizes that this is the price to be paid for trusting someone like Wanda Maximoff, who had manipulated Kamala into lowering her guard during the series' climactic (and bloody) final battle.
We're never told why Wanda is so obsessed with Kamala's powers, just that she needs them to unlock her full potential to remake the world in her own image. Throughout the series, we see Kamala play a significant role in safekeeping the transmitter that can supposedly save the world, but this tender hope is brutally crushed soon after. Nonetheless, Kamala vows to fight alongside her friends, but is tricked into trusting Wanda during a moment of weakness. In a conversation with Agents of Fandom, "Marvel Zombies" director Bryan Andrews shed some light on the possible reason behind Wanda's obsession with Kamala's powers:
"...One of the reasons why I always felt that she [Wanda] needed the bangle, [is the] same way that a certain prism or piece of glass can fine-tune a laser and make it burn even more brightly. Or harness its power in even a more unique way. For Wanda, the bangle did that. So, with all that raw energy [of the Infinity Stones], even with Wanda's power, it needs all three to make it happen. And that's why the bangle was so important. It helped her channel and focus in a way to make it do what she needs to do."
Wanda's plans to remake the world are still unfinished in Marvel Zombies
In Episode 1, Kamala's friend Ironheart/Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is bitten by a zombie, but she keeps fighting them off after injecting an unidentified serum into her system. This could be an experimental antidote, but before Kamala can discern anything, F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Kerry Condon) whisks her away to safety. In Episode 4, after Kamala thinks that the world has reset and that her friends are okay, she briefly glimpses the real world, where she sees a severely wounded Riri still fighting zombies while warning Kamala that nothing is real.
During the climactic battle between the superheroes and the zombie horde, Wanda was able to lower Kamala's guard because she had assured her that her powers would help save the world. Although conflicted, Kamala didn't have much of a choice, as Wanda's army was tearing her dwindling allies apart, or had already zombified powerful heroes (like Thor). The fake reality that Kamala sees seems to only exist in her mind, as Wanda doesn't have any reason to extend this illusion to anyone else, especially because most civilians/superheroes are already dead (or a part of her legion). Riri's desperate pleas support this assumption, as she seems to be still fighting the enemy while trying to get through to her friend, even if it is for a moment.
Why does Wanda bother creating a fake reality for Kamala instead of simply letting her deal with the aftermath? It is not far-fetched to assume that Wanda is still siphoning Kamala's powers for a more nefarious purpose and is keeping the young superhero inside an illusion to curb any resistance or retaliation. As for what is truly the case, it can only be answered by a potential second season.