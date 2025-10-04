Why Scarlet Witch Is Obsessed With Ms. Marvel In Marvel Zombies, Explained By The Director

In Episode 1, Kamala's friend Ironheart/Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is bitten by a zombie, but she keeps fighting them off after injecting an unidentified serum into her system. This could be an experimental antidote, but before Kamala can discern anything, F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Kerry Condon) whisks her away to safety. In Episode 4, after Kamala thinks that the world has reset and that her friends are okay, she briefly glimpses the real world, where she sees a severely wounded Riri still fighting zombies while warning Kamala that nothing is real.

During the climactic battle between the superheroes and the zombie horde, Wanda was able to lower Kamala's guard because she had assured her that her powers would help save the world. Although conflicted, Kamala didn't have much of a choice, as Wanda's army was tearing her dwindling allies apart, or had already zombified powerful heroes (like Thor). The fake reality that Kamala sees seems to only exist in her mind, as Wanda doesn't have any reason to extend this illusion to anyone else, especially because most civilians/superheroes are already dead (or a part of her legion). Riri's desperate pleas support this assumption, as she seems to be still fighting the enemy while trying to get through to her friend, even if it is for a moment.

Why does Wanda bother creating a fake reality for Kamala instead of simply letting her deal with the aftermath? It is not far-fetched to assume that Wanda is still siphoning Kamala's powers for a more nefarious purpose and is keeping the young superhero inside an illusion to curb any resistance or retaliation. As for what is truly the case, it can only be answered by a potential second season.