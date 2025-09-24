Marvel Zombies Ending Explained (And How It Can Connect To Avengers: Doomsday)

This post contains spoilers for the "Marvel Zombies" season 1 finale.

By the time the first season of "Marvel Zombies" draws to a close, the limb-chomping creatures that were once some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes have consumed most of their home planet, leaving any hope for humanity seemingly dead and buried. After a failed attempt to protect an infinity stone-infused Hulk, what was left of the show's still human heroes did their best to fight the good fight but were no match against an army of gut-guzzlers and the zombie witch leading them. Outnumbered and out of options, one hero was forced to make the tough call, which in turn caused the planet to revert back to a far healthier state in which no one was shuffling around with their shoes untied and bits of people in their teeth. Well, at least, that's what appeared to happen at first.

Yes, as much as it looked like the Earth had been sent back to a time before the zombie virus, there were also glimpses of a very dark present, in turn laying the foundation for a second season of "Marvel Zombies." But just what would the next chapter in this undead saga look like? And who's even alive to restore things to the way they were at this point? Well, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but the number of heroes without zombie bite marks has plummeted significantly by the time season 1 ends, which suggests that the next battle with the zombified Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) — aka the Red Queen — will be even tougher than the one before it. Quite frankly, it's going to take a miracle (or maybe just a Marvel) to save this corner of the multiverse.