What Is The Power Cosmic In The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has introduced two of Marvel's mightiest characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set in the alternate reality of Earth-828, the movie features the MCU's version of Marvel's first family, including the live-action debut of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Susan Storm's (Vanessa Kirby) son, Franklin Richards. In the comics, Franklin becomes one of the Marvel Universe's all-time most powerful individuals, and so far, the MCU seems to be maintaining the character's incredible power level — at least, judging by the other godlike character who makes his MCU debut in "First Steps," Galactus.

As brought to life in the film by "Game of Thrones" veteran Ralph Ineson, Galactus is Marvel's "Devourer of Worlds." A force of nature who can only subsist on the energy of the planets he consumes, Galactus is a being cursed by an eternal and insatiable hunger. In "First Steps," we learn he's now seeking another being to take his place and become the new Devourer of Worlds, a role he claims is destined to fall to Franklin Richards.

Upon first meeting the Fantastic Four, while Sue is still pregnant with Franklin, Galactus identifies the unborn child as possessing the Power Cosmic, stating this will make Franklin powerful enough to take his throne and assume his role as a force of cosmic destruction. However, the movie doesn't go into great detail as to what exactly the Power Cosmic is, though it's seen in action through Galactus, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), and Franklin.