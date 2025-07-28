What Is The Power Cosmic In The Fantastic Four: First Steps?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has introduced two of Marvel's mightiest characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set in the alternate reality of Earth-828, the movie features the MCU's version of Marvel's first family, including the live-action debut of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Susan Storm's (Vanessa Kirby) son, Franklin Richards. In the comics, Franklin becomes one of the Marvel Universe's all-time most powerful individuals, and so far, the MCU seems to be maintaining the character's incredible power level — at least, judging by the other godlike character who makes his MCU debut in "First Steps," Galactus.
As brought to life in the film by "Game of Thrones" veteran Ralph Ineson, Galactus is Marvel's "Devourer of Worlds." A force of nature who can only subsist on the energy of the planets he consumes, Galactus is a being cursed by an eternal and insatiable hunger. In "First Steps," we learn he's now seeking another being to take his place and become the new Devourer of Worlds, a role he claims is destined to fall to Franklin Richards.
Upon first meeting the Fantastic Four, while Sue is still pregnant with Franklin, Galactus identifies the unborn child as possessing the Power Cosmic, stating this will make Franklin powerful enough to take his throne and assume his role as a force of cosmic destruction. However, the movie doesn't go into great detail as to what exactly the Power Cosmic is, though it's seen in action through Galactus, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), and Franklin.
What is the Power Cosmic in Marvel's comics?
In Marvel's comic book continuity, the Power Cosmic is most prominently tied to two of the characters who wield it in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" — Galactus and the Silver Surfer. It is a limitless power source connected to all living things in the universe and bestowed upon each multiverse's iteration of the Devourer of Worlds. Galactus gained his own connection to the Power Cosmic following the death of his native reality, the essence of which fused with him. This process, in turn, transformed him from the mortal Galan into the godlike Galactus, wielder of the Power Cosmic.
The Power Cosmic also gives Galactus practically unlimited power and abilities. Indeed, Marvel's Devourer of Worlds has been shown to possess psychic abilities, the powers of teleportation and portal creation, boundless cosmic awareness, the ability to transmute and manipulate matter, energy projection capabilities, and various other superpowers, all of which are derived from the Power Cosmic. In "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Galactus even uses the Power Cosmic to induce Sue Storm's labor, resulting in the birth of Franklin Richards. Galactus' most infamous use of the Power Cosmic, however, is the creation of the Silver Surfer.
In point of fact, Galactus transformed a native of the planet Zenn-La — Norrin Radd in the comics, Shalla-Bal in "First Steps" — into his herald, the Silver Surfer, by imbuing them with a portion of his Power Cosmic. Because of this, the Silver Surfer possesses many of the same powers as Galactus himself.
The Power Cosmic could play a major role in future MCU movies
In the comics, Franklin Richards does not possess the Power Cosmic, despite being immensely powerful. That said, making Franklin another wielder of the Power Cosmic in the MCU better explains his almost unparalleled superhuman abilities. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" only offers a brief hint of this, showing Franklin restoring his mother's life after she dies in the battle against Galactus. However, given Franklin's importance to the multiverse in Marvel's comic book continuity, his use of the Power Cosmic could become incredibly significant to the MCU's imminent future.
Most notably, Marvel Comics' 2015 "Secret Wars" event saw the entire multiverse destroyed, save for the few survivors on Battleworld. At the conclusion of this saga, it was Franklin Richards who used his powers — alongside a newly empowered Reed Richards and the Molecule Man — to rebuild the multiverse. Now, with directors Anthony and Joe Russo seemingly taking inspiration from both the original 1980s and 2015 "Secret Wars" comic book mini-series for their film "Avengers: Secret Wars," that could mean it will once again fall to Franklin Richards to restore the multiverse, this time in the MCU.
For related reasons, many fans are anticipating major changes being made to the MCU's primary 616 universe in the wake of "Avengers: Secret Wars," including the integration of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Franklin's command of the Power Cosmic could, in fact, be the very thing that allows for such a far-reaching reset of the MCU's continuity to take place.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is now playing in theaters.