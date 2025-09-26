The Strongest Character On Marvel Zombies Is Not Who You'd Think

Avengers (or what's left of them, anyway) assemble: This article contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies" season 1, episode 4.

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is both the big powerhouse and the big villain of the "Marvel Zombies" animated series. However, that doesn't mean she's automatically the absolute most powerful character on the show. In fact, there's some evidence that the series is not-so-stealthily Harry Potter-izing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani) into someone even more important and potentially stronger than the undead Scarlet Witch herself.

The final 10 minutes of the "Marvel Zombies" season 1 finale put Kamala Khan on par with Wanda — who, it should be noted, is a chaos magic zombie queen who nevertheless treats Kamala as almost an equal for some reason — and a Hulk variant that holds the power of the Infinity Stones, as Ms. Marvel finds herself in the middle of a face-off between these two abnormally strong figures. During this confrontation, Wanda outright states that while Kamala is too weak to directly take her on (for now, at least), they were both destined to be there. In fact, the undead Scarlet Witch herself isn't strong enough to "fix" the world by pulling off whatever stratagem she goes for in the deliberately obscure final moments of the episode, and she specifically needs Kamala's powers for her plan.

Begrudgingly and out of options, Kamala decides to go with Wanda's plan, only to end up trapped inside a fake "normal" reality á la "WandaVision," while zombie horror is still happening behind the veil. That's a lot of attention for an all-powerful zombie witch to give to a youngster who's hitherto been relatively unimportant in the grand scheme of things ... unless Kamala is secretly strong enough to hurt Wanda and her plans.