The Most Underrated Movie Of 2025 Is A Disturbing And Relevant Future Classic

The word tragedy is often used to refer to something for which the word "sad" would do. Perhaps that's because it's not all that easy to define tragedy, though it seems fair to say that it often involves a sense of lost potential — that something good and pure has been needlessly squandered. "Sovereign," a thriller starring Nick Offerman and Dennis Quaid, isn't just "sad" but heartrendingly tragic in a way that it doesn't telegraph going in. It's an unmissable experience.

"Sovereign" was written and directed by Christian Swegal, who began working on the script after one of his family members was drawn into the world of anti-government conspiracies and experienced major mental health issues. The film is also based on the perpetrators of the real-life 2010 West Memphis police shootings, in which 45-year-old Jerry Kane Jr. and his 16-year-old son, Joseph, opened fire on police after being pulled over. Prior to this horrific event, Jerry had become immersed in the Sovereign Citizen movement, a fringe extreme right-wing ideology, and had indoctrinated his son with those same noxious ideas.

Going into "Sovereign," then, you might well expect Swegal to embark on an exploration of socio-political conditions in the United States through the lens of Kane and his twisted ideology. Indeed, many reviews for this shockingly overlooked film tout it as an experience akin to "staring into a national wound." But "Sovereign" is so much more than that. Swegal has created a poignant, sensitive tragedy that has far more to say about parenthood and the precious and desperately fragile nature of father-son relationships than it does about right-wing extremism. It's this sneak attack on our emotions that makes "Sovereign" such an unforgettable and haunting watch, as well as easily one of the best movies of 2025.