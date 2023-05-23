Awkwafina And Jacob Tremblay Give Us The Scuttlebutt On Their Little Mermaid Roles [Exclusive Interview]

Awkwafina, I know that you rap, but you were singing here. What was that like to take on? Were you nervous about it?

Awkwafina: Yeah, definitely. These are classics that we're bringing back, so I was definitely really nervous. But one thing that Rob Marshall is so good at is just making you feel comfortable in that space, especially for first-timers, obviously. But yeah, it was so fun, that the entire process.

Voiceovers are interesting because you're usually by yourself, but you guys said in the press conference that you got to be in the room together. How is that in terms of improv? Does it help? Does it hurt?

Tremblay: Oh, yeah. No, it definitely helps. I mean, obviously, I was super nervous going into this role. But being there with everyone, it's really cool because you get to kind of riff off each other, and it just makes it a really fun experience.

Awkwafina: Yeah, when you're there all together, and you can read the scene out. You can take it in all kinds of directions.

Jacob, I know everyone was kind of teasing you during the press conference about the original movie coming out before you were born, so I'm curious how much you studied it. And did you study any other animal sidekicks from Disney?

Tremblay: Well, yeah, I mean, I always grew up with this film. I don't really remember the first time I watched it, so it's always kind of been there for me. But yeah, I wanted to stay true to Flounder just because I feel like his character is so lovable because he's very loyal and very honest, but his anxiety is very prevalent, so I wanted to make sure I did that. Unfortunately, I didn't study any other sidekicks, but I wish I did. I think my favorite sidekick is definitely Mushu from "Mulan."

Aw, Mushu!

Tremblay: I love him. He's great!



Well, now you're going to be the one that everyone else studies.

Tremblay: Hopefully. That'd be great.



Awkwafina: Yes!

Awkwafina, you got to use a New York accent. As a fellow New Yorker, I appreciate that. Was there every any discussion about that?

Awkwafina: Well, I really love the way that Buddy Hackett did it, and I think the Scuttle that he did, with the whole dinglehopper conversation, I wanted to have elements of that. And then Rob Marshall just really let me explore. I think it was literally the day we started recording, Scuttle appeared.

It makes sense. Birds could be flying in from anywhere.

Awkwafina: That is true. Yes!