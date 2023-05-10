How The Little Mermaid Creative Team Chose Where To Add New Songs

This piece contains minor plot details for "The Little Mermaid," which will be familiar to anyone who has seen the original movie. But here's a warning about it nonetheless!

1989's "The Little Mermaid" is truly one of the defining animated films in Disney's long, storied history. It's a classic that resonates to this day, which is why it's getting a live-action remake from director Rob Marshall later this month. A big part of what helps make the original such an enduring classic is the music. The remake does have some new songs in it, and our new, modern Prince Eric even gets to sing one. As for how the filmmakers chose where and when to add those new songs? It all came down to character.

/Film's own Jenna Busch recently attended a press conference with the filmmakers behind the live-action "The Little Mermaid." In discussing the new songs, returning composer Alan Menken described it as a "group process" between himself, Marshall, writers David Magee and John DeLuca, and producer/songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. Speaking specifically about Eric's song, Menken had the following to say:

"We went through how the story's being adapted by David, and how the structure is, and where are the potential spots. So it's simply as simple as that. And those decisions are made, first of all, by character, by moment, but also by the sequence of a score and what's needed at a certain moment. So, we chose the moment when Prince Eric, he's been told, 'Don't go back out there, you can't,' and he just thinks about this girl. It's a love song to her and it's a love song to the sea. And to his unchartered water, so his life ahead of him. It ends up being a really important theme throughout the movie."

It's not just Eric who gets to take the musical spotlight this time around. Halle Baily's Ariel also gets more than "Part of Your World" in the remake.