A 2025 Crime Thriller With A 95% Rotten Tomatoes Score Has To Be Your Next Hulu Viewing

If they're not already, fans of crime thrillers should probably be paying more attention to Hulu, where only recently a crime series with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score dominated the charts. Now, Nick Offerman and Dennis Quaid's thriller "Sovereign" is doing the same, and whereas many streaming success stories don't necessarily come from must-see movies, this particular hit is unmissable stuff.

"Sovereign" comes from writer/director Christian Swegal, who began writing the script after a family member experienced mental health issues and became enamored with anti-government conspiracies. It sees Offerman play a fanatical, itinerant single father who indoctrinates his 16-year-old son (Jacob Tremblay) into the sovereign citizen movement — an extreme ideology that repudiates pretty much all forms of government and authority. The film is also based on the 2010 West Memphis police shootings, in which the real-life father and son opened fire on West Memphis, Arkansas, police after being pulled over.

This underseen crime thriller has already received acclaim for its performances, with Offerman, Tremblay, and Quaid all delivering some of the best work of their careers. The film did get a limited theatrical release back in July 2025, at which time it also hit digital services. But you likely didn't hear too much about it, which is a shame because that 95% Rotten Tomatoes score is well-earned. Critics are loving Swegal's film, with Offerman's casting being described as "utterly brilliant" and the film as a whole being described as like "staring into a national wound." If you're tempted to gaze into such a thing and happen to be a Hulu subscriber, you can now watch "Sovereign" at no extra cost, as the movie is available to stream on the service where it has become an instant hit.