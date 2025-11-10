A Medieval Action Movie With Heath Ledger Should Be Your Next Hulu Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Heath Ledger is best known for playing the Joker in "The Dark Knight," and among us more romantic types he's known as the guy from "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Brokeback Mountain." But the true Ledger fans know his actual best role came in 2001 with "A Knight's Tale," a movie about a peasant squire named William Thatcher (Ledger) who lies about being of noble birth to compete in a jousting competition.

The movie was loosely based on "The Knight's Tale" from the medieval short story collection "The Canterbury Tales," although its main claim to fame is its deliberately anachronistic style. While most historical dramas will limit itself to background music that could only have been composed at the time the story was set — like how "Mad Men" would exclusively use music popular in the '60s for its closing credits — "A Knight's Tale" was constantly blasting songs from the present day.

The soundtrack includes hits from AC/DC, Queen, Robbie Williams, David Bowie, and more. Some found it a little jarring for a movie set in the 1300s to be blasting songs from the '80s and '90s, but others found that it added a fun energetic edge to what could've been a fairly standard, old-fashioned story.

Today the movie has a 59% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is tragically 1% short of a fresh rating. As the critics' consensus on the site reads, "Once you get past the anachronism, 'A Knight's Tale' becomes a predictable, if spirited, Rocky on horseback." But although the critics didn't unanimously praise the movie, general audiences were on board with it. The movie has a 79% positive audience score on RT, and is still fairly well-loved today. It's currently streaming on Hulu, as well as available to rent on Amazon Video.