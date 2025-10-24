Hulu Users Are Loving This Crime Series With A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Sometimes you just want to sit down, pull up a streaming service, and escape into a fun procedural for an hour or so (45 minutes if you have an ad-free plan). There's a reason people still love shows like "Bones" and even "House, M.D." all these years later; procedurals offer an amazing vacation from reality, because in their world, things are almost always wrapped up tidily and with clear answers (an unfortunate rarity in our reality). Thankfully, there's a great ABC procedural with a killer 98% Rotten Tomatoes score that's caught audiences' attention on Hulu (per the viewership rankings provided by FlixPatrol), and it's only partway through its second season.
"High Potential" was created by "The Cabin in the Woods" director Drew Goddard, based on the French and Belgian series "HPI," and stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, a "high-potential intellectual" with a genius-level IQ whose incredible attention to detail and instant memory recall make her an ideal civilian consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes Division. The only thing is that Morgan is extremely unconventional, a single mother of three who wears loud (and often revealing) outfits and isn't afraid to speak her mind or break rules, which can be a bit of a problem for her partner, Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). With an intriguing mystery involving Morgan's ex — who mysteriously disappeared — woven throughout the series and individual episodes that mostly stand alone, "High Potential" is perfect whether you're looking for a quick diversion or a full-blown binge watch. As for Olson? She's the incredible glue that holds it all together.
High Potential is a fun procedural with a fantastic cast
"High Potential" is a well-written, well-made procedural that's fairly by-the-books despite its unusual central character, but it's the cast that makes the series something really special. Olson is the magic sauce that makes the series work as Morgan, completely abandoning her Sweet Dee persona from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" while keeping just a bit of her spunk, allowing her to show a much more vulnerable side and revealing that she can do dramatic scenes just as well as comedic ones. The young actors who play her two older kids, Ava (Amirah J) and Elliot (Matthew Lamb), are great, and despite Elliot inheriting his mother's intellect, he somehow never falls into the sitcom trope of being a child wise beyond his years.
Sunjata and Olson have a great back-and-forth as crime solving partners who regularly butt heads (and are heading toward a will-they-won't-they), and the rest of the police force is just as fun. Javicia Leslie and Deniz Akdeniz are always a delight as Detectives Daphne Forrester and Lev "Oz" Özdil, who help Morgan and Karadec regularly, while their boss, the head of the Major Crimes Division Lieutenant Selena Soto, is none other than "Scrubs" alum Judy Reyes. Lt. Soto is helping Morgan solve the mystery of her missing ex, and the friendship growing between the two of them is enough for a series all on its own.
"High Potential" is everything good about procedurals with a stellar cast and high production values, so really there's no mystery at all to why it's doing so well on Hulu. That's one case Morgan can skip.
New episodes of "High Potential" premiere Tuesdays on ABC and the next day on Hulu.