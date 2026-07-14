Watching films is often best experienced in a communal setting. Few things are better than the unique experience of coming together with others to engage intellectually and emotionally with an art form that whisks you away on an imaginative adventure or builds empathetic bonds between you as a viewer and a life you could never experience or understand otherwise. To that same degree, movies can often be a tradition that brings families together to bond with one another, whether that is parents taking their kids to experience the joy of going to the movie theater or gathering around in the living room for a movie night.

There's always been a market for family-oriented films, and the designation of a "family movie" can have an abstract connotation, applying to many different types of films. Sometimes it's the four-quadrant blockbuster poised to make a billion dollars because of its wide demographic marketing, but even more often it's the animated film seemingly targeted toward kids but that has enough clever writing and universal themes to speak across generations. While we have a list of the best family movies ever, we wanted to narrow it down to the cream of the crop from the year 2000 and forward. What's the best family fare that Hollywood has produced over the past quarter century?

These are the 15 best family movies of the 21st century, ranked.