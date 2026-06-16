The Shrek 5 Trailer Looks Like A Giant Step Backwards For The Franchise

In 2022, a miracle occurred: DreamWorks Animation made a good "Shrek" movie.

To be clear, this wasn't an official "Shrek" movie. It was "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," a sequel to the first "Puss in Boots" spin-off. But it was a delight from start to finish, particularly at the start with a dazzling action set piece. The movie managed to be a deliciously funny four-quadrant film about death, which is no mean feat. This was a stark contrast to all of the movies that came before it, which were pedestrian parodies of fairy tales that elbowed you in the ribs with their jokey references, many of which targeted Disney Animation at the behest of that studio's former, grudge-holding honcho Jeffrey Katzenberg. I know that the "Shrek" films are hugely popular, and that the original "Shrek" won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, but they set my teeth on edge.

Nevertheless, after the triumph of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," there was reason to believe that the franchise had turned a corner. Illumination founder Chris Meledandri was returning as an executive producer. Perhaps he was the man who'd cracked the "Shrek" quality code. Or perhaps not. The first trailer for "Shrek 5" just dropped, and it looks like a return to base basics. It's loaded with brash sexual humor and callback jokes to the previous movies. Worse, it sounds like Mike Myers is phoning in his voice work as Shrek. Is there any reason to expect this film might be better than briefly advertised? I have to admit that there's one joke that made me smile.