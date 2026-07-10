How To Watch A24's Backrooms Movie At Home

We're all about the theatrical experience here at /Film and, yes, the box office-shattering success of "Backrooms" is only further proof of why the big screen still matters — but there's an argument to be made that, in this case, the A24 film is about to be made available to watch the way it was always meant to be watched. You'd have to go far and wide to find anyone (especially any member of Gen Z) unfamiliar with the origins of Kane Parsons, the young and talented YouTuber who turned a grab-bag of internet lore into a viral web series. But most would agree there's something uniquely fitting about this adaptation of his own shorts now coming to viewers at home.

A24 has given Parsons plenty of runway with his directorial debut, keeping the film in theaters for well over a month since its debut at the end of May 2026 and maximizing the window for moviegoers to support this little engine that could. But even as a new version of the movie is currently playing in theaters (billed as the "Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition," with 15 minutes of bonus footage), the studio is preparing to release "Backrooms" on digital platforms.

Could this actually be a creepier way to experience "Backrooms" than in a dark theater room filled with strangers united in indescribable dread over the idea of liminal spaces? Will that sense of unnerving atmosphere and tone come through in one's living room TV, laptop, or dare I even say a tablet or phone? We're about to find out, as the "Backrooms" digital release has been confirmed for July 14, 2026.