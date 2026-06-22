Backrooms Did Something No Other A24 Movie Has Done At The Box Office

"Backrooms" continues to be one of the year's biggest surprise hits at the box office. Directed by Kane Parsons, who only recently turned 21 years old, and based on his series of hit YouTube shorts, the sci-fi/horror flick has become a downright phenomenon. Now, "Backrooms" has accomplished a commercial feat that no other A24 movie has even come close to.

On its fourth weekend in theaters, "Backrooms" added another $7.3 million domestically to go with $12.2 million overseas, bringing its running total to $301 million worldwide. It's A24's first and only movie to cross the $300 million mark globally. For some additional perspective, no other movie released by the studio has even crossed the $200 million mark. "Marty Supreme," which came about after the Safdie Brothers split up after "Uncut Gems," made $191 million worldwide, setting the previous high watermark for the studio.

"Marty Supreme" carried a whopping $70 million budget. Meanwhile, "Backrooms" has been ruling the box office on a mere $10 million budget. That means it's going to be absurdly profitable for all involved.

"Backrooms" traces its origin and history to an internet creepypasta, which was based on a single, strange image of a yellow room. Parsons then expanded that lore with a series of found footage YouTuber shorts that went viral. In the movie, an invisible doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, leading those who step through it to strange, horrific happenings. Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange") and Renate Reinsve ("Sentimental Value") lead the cast.