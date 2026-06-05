Backrooms Movie Director Kane Parsons Hopes To Adapt This Outstanding Video Game

Kane Parsons is on top of the world right now. His feature directorial debut "Backrooms" has been ruling the box office en route to becoming A24's biggest domestic box office hit ever in a matter of days. That's just the start. Oh, and Parsons is only 20 years old, with everyone in Hollywood now eager to work with him. So, what is he going to do with that cache? Well, if he has his way, he'll make an adaptation of one of the most beloved video game series of the 2000s.

In a recent interview on the podcast "The Town," Parsons initially, flatly said "No" when presented with the prospect of adapting "legacy" IP such as "Star Wars" or "Star Trek." Parsons then added, "Barring one or two things from my personal childhood, stuff from the early 2000s, like one or two things really, without naming them out loud."

"Stuff may already be moving a little bit," Parsons admitted when pressed, explaining why he was hesitant to reveal the title. Speculation began. Speculation turned to "Portal," the 2007 video game released by Valve. Then, The New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan, who interviewed Parsons in May for the outlet, took to X/Twitter to add an interesting wrinkle to the situation, writing:

"I've seen people speculate that Kane Parsons is referring to a potential 'Portal' movie here ... I asked him in early May if he'd be interested in directing that, and he said he was already looking into it 'with a lot of caution and a lot of curiosity.'"

A "Portal" movie was being developed by J.J. Abrams and Gabe Newell, the president of Valve, back in 2013. It has lingered in development hell for some time. Could Parsons be the person to finally make it happen? Maybe. Just maybe.