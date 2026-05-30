It's 2026 And I Just Watched The Backrooms Web Series For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

Did everyone know that Kane Parsons' "Backrooms" series on YouTube is straight-up horrifying? Well, it's May of 2026, and I am just now learning this.

I'm a notorious scaredy-cat here at /Film, so when an editor asked if I'd watch "Backrooms (Found Footage)" and a few of its follow-up episodes, I knew I was in for a rough ride. I'll say this: the YouTube series, pioneered by Parsons (under the name "Kane Pixels") after he became aware of a "creepypasta," or strange Internet legend, about a series of rooms that you can't hope to escape, is pretty well done for a short film. It's actually very easy to see how this became such a big deal.

In fact, the craze around Parsons' original "Backrooms" videos got so huge that if you search YouTube, you can find a ton of explainers about all of the levels of these endless, mysterious rooms that get discovered at the beginning of the video, subtitled "(Found Footage)." (I personally thought creator Wendigoon covered the topic particularly well, following up on the original video he made several years ago.)

"(Found Footage)" is the first entry in the Backrooms series on YouTube, which Parsons carefully crafted from 2022 to 2024. Even though I'm definitely too scared to see the feature film that my colleague BJ Colangelo called "an unnerving psychological horror-drama that thrives on atmosphere, uncertainty, and the queasy feeling that reality itself has quietly slipped off its axis" in her review, I agreed to watch some of the original videos, and guess what? I'm afraid of every single empty room now.