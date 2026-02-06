A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Somehow Found Someone Worse Than Joffrey

A falling star brings luck to those who see it, but spoilers don't. This article discusses major plot details from "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" episode 4.

George R. R. Martin's Westeros is full of great villains. We have cunning and brutal tacticians like Tywin Lannister, chaotic gremlins like Petyr Baelish, sadistic psychopaths like Ramsey Bolton, and supernatural monsters like the Night King. And, of course, there's the biggest and best villain of all: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).

From the moment he appeared on screen for the first time, Joffrey immediately became a memorable and despicable villain. Even when he's just a prince, he's still a prick posing as a gallant noble. The more we get to know him, the more it becomes clear that Joffrey is a raging psychopath. He's cruel, he's violent, he's despicable. It's no wonder Joffrey's death is one of the show creators' two favorite death scenes in "Game of Thrones." We've had many villains since Joffrey, but none have managed to be as evil as him ... until now.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" feels like a miracle. It is a spin-off whose vibes are completely different from the original without it being mismatched. Playing the "Game of Thrones" theme while a guy poops doesn't feel out of place, even if it is jarring at first. Despite the initial levity and the smaller scale, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is still very much a Westeros show. We still have a lot of violence, smallfolk suffering, and a prince who is the absolute worst. This last bit is important, because, somehow, this show has given us someone who is worse than Joffrey Baratheon. Meet Prince Aerion "Brightflame" Targaryen (Finn Bennett), your new love-to-hate character.