One Backrooms Reveal Will Make Longtime Fans Very Happy

Warning: Spoilers for "Backrooms" follow.

Kane Parsons' skin-crawling liminal nightmare "Backrooms" arrives in theaters this week riding a wave of hype and likely box office glory. The excitement surrounding the horror film stems from online lore built up over the years. While Parsons may be the person most associated with the Backrooms, he didn't create the concept. The idea of the spooky liminal space that invokes a mixture of menace and unsettling '90s nostalgia was originally formed on the message board 4chan (you can learn more about the Backrooms origins here).

Parsons drew inspiration from this ever-evolving creepypasta to create a webseries that has now blossomed into a feature film. On this front, the young filmmaker is following a long-standing horror tradition: the genre has always thrived on creators taking urban legends and reshaping them into something distinct, and what are creepypasta tales if not the modern-day equivalent of urban legends?

When it comes to the new "Backrooms" movie, the script, penned by Will Soodik, takes steps to make sure fans of Parsons' webseries see indications that this is his version of the Backrooms. That comes most directly in the form of Async, a research institute Parsons created for his Backrooms webseries.