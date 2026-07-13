House Of The Dragon Season 3 Just Teased A Fix For George R.R. Martin's Biggest Criticism

Like winter, spoilers are coming. This article discusses plot details from "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 4.

It's fair to say that "House of the Dragon" has taken a somewhat circuitous route to its biggest and darkest season yet. The long-delayed civil war has only just recently broken out in earnest, thanks to the actions of two rival queens reluctant to cross the point of no return. From a logistical standpoint, that's the result of cost-cutting measures imposed upon Season 2, which have inevitably made their presence felt early on in Season 3 as well. But even these structural ripple effects in the "Game of Thrones" prequel feel obsolete next to the biggest question mark hanging overhead like the sword of Damocles: What peeved original author (and series co-creator) George R.R. Martin so much that he essentially disowned this entire adaptation, and how does showrunner Ryan Condal intend to address it?

We may have just seen the answer to that. For a refresher, Martin publicly called out the HBO show during Season 2. His main point of contention? During the infamous "Blood and Cheese" sequence, where Queen Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) is held at knifepoint by assassins and forced to watch the brutal murder of her youngest child, the series neglected to include another of her sons who witnesses the atrocity and factors into the story later on: Maelor. This was explained away as an attempt to simplify the narrative, but the novelist warned about the butterfly effect this omission would cause.

In yet another delayed reaction, however, the latest episode of "House of the Dragon" just teased a possible fix. Notice that strange interaction between Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Helaena late in Episode 4? Helaena certainly seems to be pregnant — potentially with Maelor "the Missing."