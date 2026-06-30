House Of The Dragon Fans Are Convinced Season 3 Directly Referenced The George R.R. Martin Controversy

Beware the butterflies. That might seem like a strange description for a show where fire-breathing dragons have a tendency to rain death from the skies. But real ones know this one simple sentence speaks volumes about the ongoing debate swirling around "House of the Dragon." The HBO fantasy series has endured its fair share of ups and downs on its journey to the ongoing Season 3 (which I reviewed for /Film). And while the highs mostly speak for themselves, the lows have been awfully low — and uncomfortably public, as evidenced by those three ominous little words.

There's little point in relitigating all the issues that original "Fire & Blood" author George R.R. Martin has with the latest adaptation of his work, but this is one narrative that refuses to fly away. In his now-deleted blog post titled "Beware the Butterflies," Martin infamously expressed dismay over a series of minor changes made throughout Season 2, warning viewers that the butterfly effect would inevitably grow into hurricane-sized obstacles. In his own words, "And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if 'House of the Dragon' goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for Seasons 3 and 4."

Well, Season 3 is upon us and it appears that "House of the Dragon" might be firing back ... if you choose to read it that way, at least. In the most recent episode, titled "Queen's Landing," one scene between Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) has been interpreted by fans as a smoking gun of sorts. The camera briefly lingers on Helaena's book, which is opened to a page displaying — you guessed it — a butterfly. What's more, a closer look at the text reveals this to be a poisonous species. Toxic butterflies, indeed.