Supergirl Just Made James Gunn's DC Universe Like The MCU In One Important Way

To say that things have not gone as planned for "Supergirl" would be a bit of an understatement. Warner Bros. and DC Studios had high hopes for the latest take on the Girl of Steel, but it didn't pan out. Director Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" flopped at the box office in its opening weekend and hasn't recovered. It's probably going to go down as one of the biggest bombs of 2026 overall.

While there's a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the conversation right now (and understandably so), this has actually led to a pretty surprisingly similarity between the new DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As things have gone from bad to worse for "Supergirl" at the box office, the new DCU being put together by James Gunn and Peter Safran has now gotten off to a start almost identical to that of the MCU through its first two theatrical releases.

Recall that, in 2008, "Iron Man" became the unlikely box office hit that changed Hollywood forever, kicking off the MCU as we know it. Director Jon Favreau's unexpected smash hit made $585 million worldwide, doing more business than anyone believed it would. And while 2025's "Superman" was by no means an underdog like "Iron Man," it did similarly impressive business, pulling in $618 million in theaters worldwide.

The MCU's second cinematic outing, however, was the oft-overlooked "The Incredible Hulk." Directed by Louis Leterrier and starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, it would prove to be a pretty sizable flop, not unlike "Supergirl." Also released in 2008, "The Incredible Hulk" majorly disappointed at the box office and made just $265 million worldwide against a reported $150 million budget.