"Dutton Ranch" gave us a suitably intense Season 1 finale, which involved everything from surprise pregnancies to a good old fashioned Western shootout. What's more, amid all the murder, betrayal, threats, and confessions, the show's writers managed to answer most of our story-related questions. The "Dutton Ranch" finale even proved the biggest fan theory right when it explained how Annette Bening's Beulah Jackson started working with the cartel and exactly what her cattle smuggling operation actually entails — $2 million worth of Fentanyl hidden inside cows, to be specific. We also saw an adult Mariano Reyes (Raoul Trujillo) for the first time, and it turns out he's not a very nice dude.

But the finale, titled "El Padrino," also raised a ton of questions. The closing moments of the episode see Finn Little's Carter Green kidnapped by the cartel, leaving fans to wonder about the fate of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) son. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, as "El Padrino" hit us with multiple reveals that left us desperate to learn more. Oreana Jackson's (Natalie Alyn Lind) unplanned pregnancy, for instance, was a bombshell that went somewhat overshadowed in a relentlessly tempestuous episode. Then there's the fact we never actually saw Juan Pablo Raba's Joaquin Reyes fire the shot that killed his brother, Rob-Will Jackson (Jai Courtney). Could he really have gone through with it?

Luckily, "Dutton Ranch" Season 2 is happening, so it's not like we'll never get answers. Still, I'm not sure how easy the wait will be given how many threads were left hanging at the end of the season. Here are the biggest unanswered questions from the "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale.