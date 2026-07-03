The Dutton Ranch Season 1 Finale Finally Proves This Fan Theory Right

This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "Dutton Ranch."

Even while it's struggled to settle on a premise, "Dutton Ranch" has been consistently entertaining since it started. But it hasn't been all that hard to see where it was all headed. Back in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 4, we got a sense of who the real villain of the season might be, with fans speculating that Beulah Jackson's (Annette Bening) 10 Petal Ranch was in league with the Mexican cartel. Now, the season finale has confirmed that theory was pretty much right on the money.

"Dutton Ranch" Episode 4 contained one of the most disturbing sequences in the "Yellowstone" universe, with Rip having to shoot his entire herd of cattle following a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. At the time, fans clocked that Beulah had been talking to a mysterious man named Mariano Reyes on the phone, and speculated that this shady figure was some sort of drug lord who held sway over the 10 Petal. The fact that Rio Paloma — the town that Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) now call home — is very close to the Mexican border added further evidence to support the theory.

We finally got a glimpse of Mariano in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 7, wherein flashback sequences revealed he was once a 10 Petal ranch hand charged with watching over a young Beulah. But we still didn't know how he might have become a drug runner. Now, the season finale has revealed all, and fans had it right the entire time.