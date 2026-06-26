The Dutton Ranch Episode 8 Twist Confirms Everyone's Worst Suspicions About 10 Petal Ranch

After "Dutton Ranch" Episode 7 gave us the best and worst installment yet, Episode 8 has just blown things wide open. By the end of the latest episode, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) discover the truth about 10 Petal Ranch and its owners, the Jackson family. Many fans have suspected the 10 Petal was responsible for the decimation of the Dutton Ranch herd earlier in the season, and now it's all but confirmed thanks to a candid sitdown between Sterlin English's Austin Lewis and the Dutton Ranch couple.

Austin has been a troublesome 10 Petal ranch hand for some time, constantly questioning the ethics of the ranch and its owners and demanding to know what happened to former foreman Wes Ayers (Nakoa DeCoite). Wes was shot and killed by Jai Courtney's Rob-Will Jackson in the season premiere, and Austin knows something nefarious has taken place. In Episode 8, he finally reveals all to Beth, Rip, and fellow ranch hand Zachariah Moss (Marc Menchaca). 10 Petal has "an operation down in Mexico that steals and smuggles cattle in illegally," he explains. The smugglers "forge all the paperwork for border patrol and cattle brokers."

That's significant, as Beth and Rip's own cattle were wiped out by a bull named Bullet which was infected with foot-and-mouth disease and which had its paperwork forged. As Zach puts it immediately after Austin's confession, "That would explain Bullet, and foot-and-mouth." Here we have confirmation that it was in fact the 10 Petal Ranch that was responsible for the biggest tragedy Beth and Rip have faced since moving to Texas. Naturally, there'll be hell to pay in the season finale.