Dutton Ranch Episode 7 Finally Reveals Its 'Secret Villain' — And He's Not All That Villainous

"Dutton Ranch" is the story of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) moving to Texas. But it's starting to feel more like the story of the 10 Petal Ranch. Episode 7 has given us our first look at Mariano Reyes, who thus far was thought to be some sort of secret villain for the series. The latest episode seems to undermine that theory, however, revealing Mariano to be a kind-hearted former 10 Petal ranch hand.

"Dutton Ranch" Episode 4 appeared to hint at who the real villains of the show actually are in a single line from Rip. After a new bull with foot and mouth disease decimates the Dutton Ranch herd, Rip speculates that the infected bovine came from Mexico. In the prior episode, Annette Benning's Beulah Jackson took a call from someone named "Mariano," who tells her there are a lot of cattle being moved and that they "expect no surprises." The powerful Jackson matriarch was clearly intimidated in this moment, and suddenly, it became clear that she's not as in control as we believed.

The Episode 3 credits confirmed that Mariano's full name is "Mariano Reyes," which means he shares a last name with Beulah's adopted son, Joaquin Reyes (Juan Pablo Raba). That, in turn, implied that Mariano was perhaps Joaquin's father, on top of being some sort of secret villain overseeing the 10 Petal's dodgy dealings from the shadows. Many fans on Reddit even speculated that Mariano was a cartel member who had taken control of 10 Petal Ranch due to its proximity to the Mexican border. With Rip suggesting the infected bull came from Mexico, it was starting to look as though Mariano was also responsible for destroying the Dutton Ranch herd. Now, things aren't so clear.