Dutton Ranch Just Set Up The Arrival Of The Show's Biggest Mystery Character

"Dutton Ranch" Episode 8 sets up the season finale beautifully. Sterlin English's Austin Lewis reveals that the 10 Petal Ranch is running an illegal cattle-smuggling operation, which was almost certainly to blame for the foot-and-mouth disease-infected bull that wiped out Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) herd. But there's a second story that plays out involving Juan Pablo Raba's Joaquin Reyes, who, in the final moments, makes a phone call that will change everything.

Episode 8 ends with Joaquin calling his father, Mariano Reyes, who thus far has been almost entirely absent from the show. "Dutton Ranch" Episode 4 hinted at this shadowy villain being responsible for Beth and Rip's foot-and-mouth woes. The Episode saw Beulah Jackson take a phone call from Mariano, who warned her that he was moving cattle and didn't want any surprises. Fans speculated that Mariano was Joaquin's father and was secretly in charge of the 10 Petal Ranch.

Then, "Dutton Episode" 7 revealed this so-called "secret villain," and he wasn't actually all that villainous. We learned via flashback sequences that Mariano (played as a young man by Bobby Soto) was, in fact, a former 10 Petal ranch hand who was charged with watching over a young Beulah. We still don't know what happened between those early years and the present day, but Mariano has clearly moved up the chain. Thus far, however, we have yet to see an adult Mariano, and there are still plenty of questions surrounding his actual role and influence. Following Joaquin's phone call in Episode 8, all of those questions look set to be answered in the season finale.