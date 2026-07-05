Dutton Ranch: Joaquin Star Juan Pablo Raba Has Doubts About That Season 1 Finale Death

This post contains spoilers for the "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale.

"Dutton Ranch" just wrapped up its first season with an explosive finale that saw the Duttons defend their ranch against cartel goons, Finn Little's Carter Green kidnapped, and Natalie Alyn Lind's Oreanna Jackson confirm her pregnancy. But one of the most significant moments in the "Dutton Ranch" finale comes when Jai Courtney's Rob-Will Jackson is murdered by his own brother, Juan Pablo Raba's Joaquin Reyes. Or is he? According to Raba, fans shouldn't be so sure that Joaquin is the culprit.

"Dutton Ranch" Episode 8 set up the arrival of the show's biggest mystery character: Mariano Reyes (Raoul Trujillo). This ruthless criminal was once a ranch hand at Beulah Jackson's (Annette Bening's) 10 Petal ranch. But after being forced to flee to Mexico by Beulah's father, he transformed into a merciless cartel boss, who's been funneling drugs through 10 Petal's cattle import business for decades. In the finale, Mariano arrives in Rio Paloma after Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) discover his shady operation. But he's not just there to deal with the Dutton Ranch owners. Mariano also instructs Joaquin to kill his brother so as to clear the way for Joaquin's ascension to 10 Petal owner.

Raba's character ostensibly follows through, but the actor has his doubts. As he told Entertainment Weekly, "I don't think he did it. Because he's not a killer. He's not even a cowboy, for Christ's sake. He has never shot anyone in his life." Indeed, part of the narrative in the "Dutton Ranch" season finale concerns Joaquin's lack of tenacity, and Raba's theory starts to seem even more believable when you consider the fact that we don't actually see Joaquin pull the trigger.