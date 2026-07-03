Dutton Ranch Season 1 Finale Kills Off A Major Character — And It's Bittersweet

Spoilers for the "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale ahead.

Well, Jai Courtney's Rob-Will Jackson certainly had it coming. From the very beginning of "Dutton Ranch," when he got into a tussle with Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, the twisted drug addict scion of the Jackson clan was doomed. Now, he's finally gotten his comeuppance, and it was suitably brutal — perhaps even a little too brutal. At the very least, it all felt a little too soon, given that Rob-Will hasn't actually been in the show all that much. What's more, Courtney's villain was easily one of the best characters on "Dutton Ranch." Now, we'll never again see the actor have an absolute blast in the role, and it all feels a little bittersweet.

The "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale sees Raoul Trujillo's Mariano Reyes appear for the very first time. We saw a younger version of the character, played by Bobby Soto, in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 7 when this "secret villain" was revealed for the first time. But now we've seen the modern-day version in all his sinister glory. In the finale, Mariano arrives in Rio Paloma to clean up the mess made by Annette Bening's Beulah Jackson, her son Rob-Will, and Beulah and Mariano's son Joaquin Reyes (Juan Pablo Raba). Upon his arrival, Mariano immediately threatens Beulah, promising that if she doesn't hand over the 10 Petal Ranch to Joaquin, he'll take care of Rob-Will himself.

Well, he doesn't hang around. In fact, Mariano doesn't even give Beulah a chance to follow his instructions. Instead, the cartel boss instructs Joaquin to murder Rob-Will and take control of the 10 Petal. He dutifully complies, shooting Rob-Will in the foyer of the 10 Petal mansion and leaving Oreana Jackson (Natalie Alyn Lind) grieving over her father's body.