Dutton Ranch Star Jai Courtney Knows Why Audiences Love Rob-Will Jackson

This post contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 7.

When "Dutton Ranch" debuted, it looked as though Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton were headed for a major clash with Jai Courtney's Rob-Will Jackson. The son of the 10 Petal Ranch matriarch Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) was a chaotic force who began the season by murdering his own ranch's foreman before running afoul of Rip outside a gas station. Then, he disappeared — sent off to rehab by his own mother. When he returned in Episode 5, fans were sure glad to see him. But why would a murderous, drug-addicted thug appeal so much? Well, for Courtney, it's all about having fun with the part and making sure audiences "look forward to him being back on the screen."

In the 2010s, Courtney looked to be building towards Hollywood leading-man status. But the one-two punch of 2015's "Terminator Genisys" and 2016's "Suicide Squad" seemed to put a damper on his career (despite the latter's box office success). In reality the Australian actor continued to work solidly following that DC debacle, albeit in smaller-scale projects. In one of his best post-"Suicide Squad" roles he played a corrupt debt collector in comedy drama "Buffaloed" which earned him praise for portraying his character with what Sheila O'Malley of RogerEbert.com called "gorgeous sinister sleaze."

He's now bringing that same energy to the role of Rob-Will, adding yet another highlight to a show that has managed to fix all the issues "Yellowstone" fans had with fellow spin-off "Marshals." Put simply, Rob-Will is a wild psychopath. But Courtney is having so much fun he makes what should be a repulsive character endlessly watchable. For the actor himself, that's the key to it all, and the reason why audiences can't get enough of his corrupt cowboy.