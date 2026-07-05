5 Best Alan Hale Jr. Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

From the moment he first appeared as Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper, Alan Hale Jr. remained fond of "Gilligan's Island." Rightly so. The actor brought joy to millions as the perpetually perplexed Skipper, and the importance of such a thing was not lost on the man himself. That said, he had a lot more to be proud of. Though he remains best-known for his role on Sherwood Schwartz's beloved sitcom, even a brief glance at Hale's filmography reveals a remarkable career that extends far beyond the shores of Gilligan's Isle.

Hale might never have attained superstardom, but he wasn't necessarily aiming for such a thing. In an interview with the Paducah Sun (via MeTV), the actor said, "I love acting. With me, it's a way of life, but I couldn't care less whether I become an actor's actor." He went on to reference his father, Alan Hale Sr., a journeyman character actor of the Golden Age who, according to his son, was "not in the least star-conscious." Said Hale, "I'll settle for that."

But settling wasn't really the way to put it. Hale had an enviable career in show business working with the very best of the best; Gregory Peck in "The Gunfighter" (1950), Kirk Douglas in "The Big Trees" (1952), John Wayne in "The Sea Chase" (1955) – Hale even worked with the great Clint Eastwood on one of his most important Westerns, ultimately ascending to heights many actors only dream of. By the time he passed away in 1990, the actor had amassed a truly impressive filmography. His supporting roles were significant for the fact they often saw Hale work with Hollywood royalty, but he also had plenty of leading parts, too. Here are five of his best projects.