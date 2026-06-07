Before Gilligan's Island, Alan Hale Jr. Starred In Clint Eastwood's Legendary Western Series

Alan Hale Jr. starred in the beloved CBS sitcom "Gilligan's Island," but it wasn't his first appearance in one of the network's best-known shows. Two years prior to the 1964 debut of "Gilligan's Island," Hale Jr. showed up in an episode of the similarly legendary Western series "Rawhide," which boasted a young Clint Eastwood as one of its stars.

"Rawhide" was the show that launched Eastwood's career after he'd spent much of the '50s in bit parts. To be more accurate, Eastwood's career began by causing director Jack Arnold to have an on-set breakdown. But that was back when he was just starting out as a contract player at Universal. In 1962, the actor had become a well-established TV star, and was just two years away from helping Sergio Leone rewrite the rules of filmmaking with "A Fistful of Dollars." It was at this point that he and Alan Hale Jr. worked together for the first — but not the last — time.

Like Eastwood, the future Skipper actor had spent the 1950s in smaller parts, though his were more significant. By the time he came to guest star on "Rawhide," for example, Hale Jr. had led his own short-lived sitcom in "Biff Baker, U.S.A." and appeared alongside the type of Western legends with which a then 33-year-old Eastwood could only dream of working. Still, real fame was proving elusive for Hale Jr. when he first reported for his "Rawhide" gig.