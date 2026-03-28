Clint Eastwood Started His Acting Career By Causing A Director To Have A Breakdown

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Most know him as the Man with No Name or "Dirty" Harry Callahan, but Clint Eastwood's first acting role was in a largely forgotten horror sequel. Such a minuscule role surely didn't cause much of a problem on the set of 1955's "Revenge of the Creature," right? Wrong. Eastwood's brief appearance in the film prompted director Jack Arnold to descend into a fit of rage that at one point had the young actor fearful that he'd walk away with a black eye.

Eastwood didn't exactly set out to become an actor. In the 1950s, the young ex-Army Corporal was talked into a screen test by a friend and soon found himself with a contract at Universal. He didn't exactly soar to stardom in those early years. In a 1971 interview with Rex Reed, published in "Clint Eastwood: Interviews, Revised and Updated," the actor recalled, "I got $75 a week for 40 weeks a year and I got kicked out after a year and a half."

It was during this time that he secured his first role in "Revenge of the Creature," the sequel to groundbreaking 1954 sci-fi horror hit "Creature from the Black Lagoon." It starred John Agar as animal psychologist Professor Clete Ferguson and Lori Nelson as student Helen Dobson. The film sees the Gill-man captured after miraculously surviving his thought-to-be-fatal shooting in Brazil during the previous film. Professor Ferguson and Dobson study their remarkable specimen, only to fall in love before the creature escapes and captures Dobson. Eastwood played a technician in Ferguson's lab who has a short scene involving some rats and a cat. Not only was it a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, Eastwood went uncredited for his contribution. How, then, did he manage to upset Arnold so deeply?